The Test series between India and Australia is finally over. After a convincing performance in the Test series, India managed to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a final score of 2-1 in their favour. Now moving on the ODI series, India seems to be continuing their dominance there as well.

In the 1st ODI, batting first, Australia scored 188/10 at the end of 35.4 overs. In response, India scored 191/5 at the end of 39.5 overs.

India won the game by 5 wickets and now lead the series 1-0.