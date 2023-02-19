India and Australia are currently two of the heavyweights in the field of cricket. Both the teams have had fascinating contests in the past and that’s why, the Border-Gavaskar trophy becomes all the way more important all the time. This year in 2023, the series is happening in India. The second Test match has already started and so far, both India and Australia have done a commendable job to win hearts by putting their best on the cricket field. Batting first, Australia scored 263/10 at the end of 78.4 overs. In response, at the end of day 1, India scored 21/0 at the end of 9 overs. Later on day 2, India were bowled for 262 runs. Post that, Australia batted and are currently placed at 61/1 at the end of 12 overs. Australia then lead by 62 runs. They were eventually bowled out for 113 runs and India managed to chase it down and scored 118/4 at the end of session 2.

India eventually won the Test match by 6 wickets and now lead the series 2-0.

