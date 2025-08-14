Indian Hockey Great And Sports Medicine Expert Dr Vece Paes Passes Away At 80

Dr Vece Paes, a former Indian hockey player and bronze medalist at the 1972 Munich Olympics, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 80. He had been suffering from advanced Parkinson’s disease and was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, according to the Press Trust of India.

Paes was an envoy of the Indian team in hockey, playing as a midfielder and noted for his skill and dedication on the field. He was a member of the team which won a bronze medal at the Munich Games-an esteemed occasion within the Indian sporting fraternity.

Dr Paes was born with a devotion for sports and did not limit himself to hockey.

He played several other sports including football, cricket, and rugby. From 1996 to 2002, he served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union, helping promote the game in the country.

He worked closely with top sports bodies like the Asian Cricket Council and the BCCI, playing a key role in their anti-doping education programmes. He was broadly venerable for his intention to maintain fairness and health for athletes in Indian sport.

He himself was also the President of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club, one of the oldest sports institutions in the country.

Dr. Vece Paes was the father of legendary Indian tennis star Leander Paes, who bagged a bronze in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. His abiding legacy, passed down as an Indian sportsman and sports professional, remains even today.