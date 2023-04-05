The IPL 2023 tournament has started on a really interesting and positive note for the fans. After a long time, the tournament is finally back in India and as expected, the fans are loving it. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was being held in the UAE for some time.

In game 8 between PBKS and RR batting first, PBKS scored 197/4 at the end of 20 overs. In response, RR scored 192/7 at the end of 20 overs.

PBKS beat RR by 5 runs.

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this match result folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com