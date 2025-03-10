Manish Pandey & Ashrita Shetty’s marriage in trouble?

Speculation about cricketer Manish Pandey’s personal life has been making rounds, with reports hinting at possible issues in his marriage with Ashrita Shetty. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2019, has not been seen together in recent times, leading to discussions about the status of their relationship.

Manish, who has represented India in multiple international matches, has also been a key player in various domestic and league tournaments. Over the years, he has played for different teams in the Indian Premier League, contributing significantly to their performances.

Recent reports suggest that Manish and Ashrita have refrained from making joint public appearances. Observers have noted a change in their social media activity, with suggestions that they no longer follow each other. It has also been pointed out that Manish is currently not following anyone on his Instagram account.

Additionally, it is being said that the couple has removed their wedding photographs from their social media profiles. However, neither Manish nor Ashrita has commented on these rumors, leaving room for speculation.

Manish’s absence from Instagram for an extended period has further fueled discussions. It has been a long time since the pair has been seen together at any major event, prompting fans to wonder about their relationship.

While the couple has not made any public statements regarding their marriage, the ongoing speculation continues to grow. Fans and followers await an official confirmation or clarification from either of them.

This has come into further focus following the public separation of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the on-going yet-to-be-public but confirmed separation of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma and now Manish Pandey.