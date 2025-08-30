RCB Announces 25 Lakh Aid to Families of Stampede Victims, Launches ‘RCB CARES’ Initiative

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) broke its silence on social media three months after the tragic Stampede incident during its IPL 2025 Vijay Utsav and announced a financial aid of 25 lakh to the families of the 11 deceased. Along with this, the team launched its new initiative ‘RCB CARES’, which will symbolically bond the team with its fans and provide lasting support to the community.

RCB wrote in its official social media post, “The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief.” The team explained that the three-month silence was not meant to be an absence, but an act of mourning, memory, and sensitivity. The tragic incident took place during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025, in which 11 people were killed and 56 were injured.

“This step is not just a financial gesture, but also a promise of compassion, solidarity, and continued care. RCB CARES was born out of a need to stand with, honour and support our fans.”

According to RCB, the RCB CARES initiative is not just a name for relief but a long-term resolution for the team. The team wrote in its post that the community and fans created this initiative, and its purpose is to help heal the wounds, pay respect, and accompany the team in moving forward.

The team said that priority has always been to provide meaningful support to the victims’ families. Under this initiative, the families of those killed will get financial help as well as emotional support from the team.

The team’s response after this tragic incident has brought relief to the affected families and shown how responsible and sensitive RCB is towards its community and fans. The team concluded, “We have not come to this place today only to celebrate, but have returned to care and stand together. RCB CARES. And we will always stand.” This initiative of RCB has become an example of responsibility and empathy in the sports community in India. This incident and the steps taken after it made it clear that the team is committed to fulfilling its responsibility in cricket and society.

