Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Part Ways After 7 Years of Marriage

India’s ace badminton player and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has announced her separation from her husband and former top badminton player Parupalli Kashyap. The two got married in December 2018 and now after seven years, they have decided to end their relationship. The news came to light on Sunday night through a post shared by Saina on Instagram, which surprised the sports world.

Saina wrote in her post, “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing-for ourselves and each other. I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time.”

Saina and Kashyap met on the badminton court. Both started their careers at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. During training, the closeness between the two grew and then friendship turned into love. After being in a relationship for several years, they got married in 2018. The couple was considered an inspiration for the fans, where both kept a balance between their sports and personal life.

Saina Nehwal has been one of India’s most successful female badminton players. She gained international recognition by winning the BWF World Junior Championship in 2008. The same year she made her Olympic debut and became the first Indian female shuttler to reach the quarterfinals. She won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. She was awarded the Arjuna Award (2009) and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2010). Also, she is the only female player from India to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in badminton.

Parupalli Kashyap was also not behind in his career. He won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and became the first Indian male player to achieve this feat in 32 years. He reached the quarterfinals in the 2012 Olympics and in 2013 he ranked sixth in the world rankings. In 2024, he retired from badminton and entered the world of coaching.

Even though both have achieved many achievements in their careers, now they have decided to take different paths in personal life. Their decision has definitely surprised everyone, but both have chosen this path giving priority to peace, self-respect and development. They appeal to the fans and the sports world to respect their privacy at this time and give them mental peace.

