Bangladesh cricket team has one of the most promising and talented cricketers, Shakib Al Hassan. His excellence is undeniable. He often makes it to headlines for his temper, blunt behavior, and amazing performances. And once again, such an event has happened where the cricketer hit fans amid the strict security.

This video is going viral on the internet. In the video, Shakib Al Hasan was seen hitting fans amid a huge crowd as he lost his temper. His antics on the field make headlines for all the strong reasons.

On the other hand, Shakib is currently busy leading Bangladesh in the bilateral series. Talking about his team’s win against England in the T20I match, he said, “The way we approached the game was fantastic, can’t ask more from our team. We were under the pump when we were bowling, but no one panicked. Everyone knew what they needed to do. All the bowlers stuck to their plans. Other than my dropped catch, everyone fielded really well. (No fear approach) That’s what we want to do.”

He continued saying, “In T20s, when you don’t think too much, you perform well. That’s the environment we are trying to create in the dressing room. Hopefully, we can continue this. This is a very good start. If you think about 2024, we’ll be playing the World Cup in the West Indies. We can build on from here. We can only get better so that we can put up a very good team when the World Cup comes.”

Source: NDTV

