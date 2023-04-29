ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Vijay Shankar smashes 51 off just 24 balls against KKR, helps GT win crucial encounter

Check out how Vijay Shankar helped Gujarat Titans win the game against Kolkata Knight Riders

Author: IWMBuzz
29 Apr,2023 19:57:25
Vijay Shankar is one of the most talented and admired names that we have in the Indian cricket fraternity. He’s been doing terrific work in the cricket space for quite a long time and we love it. Although, there was a period where he struggled in the consistency department, right now, he’s been in top class form in IPL 2023. He has played some very interesting knocks for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 and well, two out of those innings have come against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Check out how Vijay Shankar helped Gujarat Titans win the game against KKR:

During the game Vs KKR, Vijay Shankar managed to pull his team out of trouble out of nowhere. At a time when no one was expecting anything, he stood up like a hero and smashed a quick-fire fifty to help GT win. See below folks –

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Read Latest News