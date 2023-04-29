Watch: Vijay Shankar smashes 51 off just 24 balls against KKR, helps GT win crucial encounter

Vijay Shankar is one of the most talented and admired names that we have in the Indian cricket fraternity. He’s been doing terrific work in the cricket space for quite a long time and we love it. Although, there was a period where he struggled in the consistency department, right now, he’s been in top class form in IPL 2023. He has played some very interesting knocks for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 and well, two out of those innings have come against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the game Vs KKR, Vijay Shankar managed to pull his team out of trouble out of nowhere. At a time when no one was expecting anything, he stood up like a hero and smashed a quick-fire fifty to help GT win. See below folks –

VIJAY SHANKAR, THE HERO OF GUJARAT. TOP OF THE POINTS TABLE – TAKE A BOW, GT. pic.twitter.com/vFAkXshlq0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 29, 2023

What a crazy innings by Vijay Shankar! 51 unbeaten in just 24 balls with 2 fours and 5 sixes. A ruthless batting effort by Shankar in the chase, marvelous hitting! Take a bow, Shankar. pic.twitter.com/hzPoGPy0Ex — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2023

Gujarat Titans needed 73 in the last 37 balls and they chased that down in just 24 balls. Proper madness from Vijay Shankar and David Miller. pic.twitter.com/GTSpYsPyIF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2023

Even Vijay shankar hitting Boundaries in death overs then there is shameless lower middle order of RCB😮‍💨#IPL2023 #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/2vWNGJpRif — Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 29, 2023

Vijay Shankar – 51*(24).

David Miller – 32*(18). Gujarat Titans needed 66 runs in last 6 overs. Shankar and Miller chased down in 4.5 overs vs KKR. Incredible finish by Vijay Shankar and David Miller. pic.twitter.com/BopAErzYS3 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 29, 2023

Madness from Vijay Shankar: 3 sixes in the over against Varun Chakravarthy. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 29, 2023

