The inaugural season of women’s IPL is all set to be organized this year and it is all set to begin from the month of March. The auction was held in grand style and well, some of the big names grabbed big deals. Not just from India, players from even abroad had some great deals. Below is the list of players and the teams where they are sold and all set to perform –

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Natalie Sciver (Eng), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Pooja Vastrakar (India) , Yastika Bhatia (India), Heather Graham (Aus) , Isabelle Wong (Eng) , Amanjot Kaur (India), Dhara Gujjar (India), Saika Ishaque (India), Hayley Matthews (WI), Chloe Tryon (SA), Humaira Kazi (India), Priyanka Bala (India), Sonam Yadav (India), Jintimani Kalita (India) , Neelam Bisht (India)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (India), Sophie Divine (NZ), Elyse Perry (Aus), Renuka Singh (India), Richa Ghosh (India) , Erin Burns (Aus), Disha Kasat (India), Indrani Roy (India), Asha Sobhna (India) , Kanika Ahuja (India), Dane van Niekerk (SA) , Preeti Bose (India), Poonam Khemnar (India) , Komal Zanzad (India), Megan Schutt (Aus) , Sahana Pawar (India), Heather Knight (Eng), Shreyanka Patil (India)

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Meg Lanning (Aus) , Shafali Verma (India) , Radha Yadav (India) , Shikha Pandey (India), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Titas Sadhu (India) , Alice Capsey (Eng), Laura Harris (Aus), Jasia Akhtar (India), Minnu Mani (India), Tara Norris (USA), Taniya Bhatia (India) , Poonam Yadav (India) , Jes Jonassen (Aus), Sneha Deepthi (India), Aparna Mondal (India), Arundhati Reddy (India)

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (Aus), Beth Mooney (Aus) , Sophia Dunkley (Eng), Annabel Sutherland (Aus), Harleen Deol (India), Deandra Dottin (WI), Sneh Rana (India), Sabbhineni Meghana (India), Georgia Wareham (Aus), Mansi Joshi (India), Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Monica Patel (India), Tanuja Kanwer (India) , Sushma Verma (India), Hurley Gala (India), M Ashwani Kumari (India) , Parunika Sisodia (India), Shabman Shakil (India)

Uttar Pradesh Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Deepti Sharma (India), Tahlia McGrath (Aus) , Shabnim Ismail (SA) , Alyssa Healy (Aus), Anjali Sarvani (India), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (India), Parshavi Chopra (India), Shweta Sehrawat (India), S Yashasri (India) , Kiran Navgire (India), Grace Harris (Aus), Devika Vaidya (India), Devika Vaidya (India), Lauren Bell (Eng), Laxmi Yadav (India), Simran Shaikh (India)

