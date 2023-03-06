The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the third game between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, batting first, Gujarat Giants scored 169/6 at the end of 20 overs. In response, UP Warriorz scored 175/7 at the end of 19.5 overs.

UPW beat GG by 3 wickets.

