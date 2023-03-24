The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 21st game between MI AND UPW, batting first, MI scored 182/4 at the end of 20 overs.

In response, UPW scored 110/10 at the end of 17.4 overs.

MI beat UPW by 72 runs.

