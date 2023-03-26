The Women’s IPL has finally begun as we all were waiting for. This year is the first edition of Women’s IPl in India and a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the inaugural season of the tournament.

In the 22nd game between MI AND DC, batting first, DC scored 131/9 at the end of 20 overs.

In response, MI scored 134/3 at the end of 19.3 overs.

MI beat DC by 7 wickets.

Well, what’s your opinion and feedback on the game between MI and DC? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com