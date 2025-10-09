Wrestler Sangram Singh Breaks Record By Defeating Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir In 90 Seconds

India’s proud wrestler, Sangram Singh, has yet again won hearts with his historic victory against Pakistan. The wrestler broke records by defeating Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir in just 90 seconds at the Gama International Fighting Championship. With this, he also becomes the first Indian male fighter to win an MMA match against a Pakistani player.

Sangram’s historic victory is not just his personal triumph, but a proud moment for the whole nation, as the wrestler yet again proved his mettle on the field, breaking records with his dedication and hard work. He is the warrior of the nation who falls but never fails to bounce back and shine like a true star.

Born in Haryana’s Rohtak, Sangram Singh is an Indian wrestler, actor, motivational speaker, and MMA fighter. Despite being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at a young age, the wrestler defeated all the odds and overcame his physical limitations, proving himself a true fighter not just on the field but also in real life. His life journey and the story of his success in the wrestling sport are an inspiration for many.

In addition, Sangram Singh is all set to mark his debut at European MMA at the Levels Fight League in Amsterdam on November 2, 2025. Following his historic win, the wrestler is poised to dominate in a foreign land with upcoming events.

Are you excited about Sangram Singh’s upcoming fights in European MMA?