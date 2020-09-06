5 Interesting Things To Know About World Cup 1983

The Cricket World Cups are held in an interval of every year. The World Cup 1983, is no doubt a remarkable one, not only for India but for the entire world. Indian won its first-ever World Cup trophy that year, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. There were many more such events that happened in the World Cup 1983 too. Here we have got some of the interesting facts about World Cup 1983 that you need to look at. Have a peek at them!

1: The 1983 World Cup was the third World Cup held in the history of cricket which was held with eight teams, in England and Wales between June 9 and June 25.

2: Mohinder Amarnath, the former Indian cricketer was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ title in both the semi-final and the final matches.

3: India, West Indies, England, and Pakistan were the four teams who got into the semi-finale round.

4: The final match of the World Cup was played between India and West Indies, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. West Indies won the toss and went bowling first. India scored an excellent score of 183 runs against the West Indies and won the match.

5: In the final match, there were only three boundaries and a six by the West Indies in the entire match —one four by Clive Lloyd two fours by Desmond Haynes, and a sixer by Jeff Dujon.

