Well, the football champion Cristiano Ronaldo has been channelling his boxer by swapping the football field for a boxing ring.

The Portuguese forward took to his instagram handle, and shared pictures donned in gloves rather than boots, as he delivered the latest advertisement for his CR7 underwear brand.

For the pictures, Ronaldo wore green CR7 boxers, along with CR7 underwear and looked dapper in a dark-grey coat. He also opted for shining golden boxing gloves, as he posed by leaning at the wires of a boxing ring.

The pictures showed Christiano Ronald’s amazing physique, which was advertisement enough for his brand.

As to caption his post, Ronaldo penned, “Turn negatives into incentives, Turn sins into wins”. The motivating quote was followed by some hashtags of ‘Dearys7ns’ and ‘CR7underwear’.

Besides this, Ronaldo shares the win-at-all-costs mentality with the great boxer Tyson Fury, which has made United supporter Fury the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, with a footballing icon cementing a similar legacy when it comes to all-time greats.

Plus, Cristiano has been struggling for starts in the Premier League at Manchester United this season, after pushing for a summer move elsewhere, but has opened his goal account for the campaign and is counting down the days to another World Cup quest with Portugal.

