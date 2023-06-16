A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most gorgeous and admired beauties and performing artistes that we all have in the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry. For the unversed, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that Nikki started getting her first share of fandom and popularity immediately after her success in Bigg Boss season 14 and well, ever since that time, we must acknowledge the fact that within a really short duration, she became a sensation in the real sense of the ferm. Soon after her successful appearance in Bigg Boss season 14, she was seen taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in South Africa and well, we definitely were in awe of her courage and strength. Although she was eliminated in the very initial stages of the tournament, it didn’t stop her from trying out new things once she returned to India after her participation. Post that, she signed music videos left, right and centre and from there onwards, there was no looking back for her at a professional level.

Check out the latest stunning social media post that Nikki Tamboli has shared from her end on social media:

Her Instagram and content creation game is certainly lit and that’s why, come what may, she definitely knows how to hit bull’s eye in terms of entertainment and swag quotient. Each and every time Nikki Tamboli shares a burning hot photo or video on her Instagram handle, netizens love it. Well, let’s check out the latest that’s happening at her end. In her latest video ladies and gentlemen, Nikki is seen giving us all a stunning sneak-peek into her styling affair and well, we love the smile on her way as she gets her look on point. Do you want to check out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding for real, right folks? Wonderful and sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com