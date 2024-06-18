Aladdin Fame Siddharth Nigam And Avneet Kaur Nail The Twin Look In Black, Setting New Fashion Trends

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are well-known for their roles in the TV show “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” Not only her acting but their fashion also speaks well. The actors recently turned heads with their fashion choices. The dynamic duo twinned in black, effortlessly raising the glamour quotient. Here’s a closer look at their stylish ensemble:

Siddharth Nigam And Avneet Kaur’s Black Look Photos-

Siddharth Nigam

The chocolate boy, Siddharth Nigam opts for a casual style for a striking black jacket look. The actor wears a plain white waistline T-shirt with blue printed jeans and a black full-sleeved jacket set. In the shirtless avatar, he shows us his jaw-dropping jawline, making us fall in love with his picturesque figure. He opts for a silver chain and white shoes to create a swagger mood. With his messy hair and killer expression, he gives a stylish style to his look.

Avnee Kaur

Taking to her Instagram post, Avneet Kaur flaunts her striking look in a black strapless dress that showcases effortlessly glamour and makes perfect for a stylish statement. The outfit features a black tube-style with silver glitter bodycon dress, giving her an oomph factor. She compliments her look with a side-parted wavy wet hairstyle, glam makeup, and peach lips. She accessories her outfit with silver rings and a wristwatch, giving her look a stylish element. In her photos, she flaunts her dazzling look with stylish mirror selfies.

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s black outfits demonstrate their impeccable fashion sense and ability to make a striking impression.