Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly goes quirky in orange Kaftan worth Rs 29000

Anupamaa actress, Rupali Ganguly, steals the spotlight in a vibrant orange kaftan worth a whopping Rs 29,000. The actress effortlessly blends comfort with style, showcasing that kaftan dresses are the ultimate go-to picks for chic and relaxed day outs.

Rupali’s stunning look in orange kaftan dress

In her latest fashion escapade, Rupali is a vision in a stylish orange kaftan dress adorned with statement sleeves, taking the outfit to a whole new level of chic. The dress is not just about colour; it’s a fashion statement in itself, featuring intricate blue floral work on the front, adding a touch of playful sophistication to the ensemble.

What makes this look even more captivating is Rupali’s commitment to comfort and natural beauty. With her long wavy hair cascading down and a minimal makeup look, the actress radiates an effortless charm, proving that sometimes, less is indeed more.

Kaftan dresses have become synonymous with easy-breezy fashion, and Rupali Ganguly’s choice only cements their status as the go-to wardrobe staple for those comfy day outs. With their loose, flowing silhouette and versatile designs, kaftans effortlessly combine style and comfort, making them a favorite among fashion enthusiasts.

Rupali’s playful caption, “Lights Camera Evening Hues and Pose,” adds a touch of whimsy to the whole affair, inviting us to appreciate not just the outfit but also the spirit of fun that comes with it.

