Television | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur, Surbhi Jyoti, and Jennifer Winget are the top divas in town. They have incredible fashion sense; here are party dresses you should have in your wardrobe.

Party fashion is all about sparkling and vibrant pieces, from sequined mini dresses and elegant midis to classic little black dresses with a modern twist. Whether bold colors, intricate lace, sleek satin, or playful ruffles, there are several options available. But if you want to make a statement at any celebration, party dresses from Indian actresses Avneet Kaur, Surbhi Jyoti, and Jennifer Winget’s wardrobe are a must-have in your collection.

1) Avneet Kaur

Grab the spotlight at any event or party like Avneet Kaur in this darling little black dress. The strapless butterfly neckline adds an alluring touch to this sparkling black dress with a sheer corset bodice. The low hemline of the outfit stunningly highlights toned legs, making you stand out in the crowd- a must to include in your wardrobe.

2) Surbhi Jyoti

Simple yet elegant, set the fashion bar high with a simple dark blue bodycon gown like Surbhi. With the mesh bodice followed by a ruched waistline and fitting bottom, this outfit perfectly accentuates the stunning figure, raising the glamour quotient for the party. The unique cut-out shapes the curvy figure, making it an outfit you can carry effortlessly and needs a place in your wardrobe.

3) Jennifer Winget

If you think neutral shades are not for the party, take cues from Jennifer on how to do it right with her stunning look in this brownish beige mini dress. The attractive neckline, fitting dress, and ruched detail make this ensemble perfect for rocking the party vibe.