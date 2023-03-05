Avneet Kaur, the name needs no introduction. Time and again, the actress has managed to bring up the best that she can in terms of fashion, career and more. She is an active social media user. She owns a whopping number of fan following on her social media handle. Given her spectacular fashion decks and preps on her social media handle, Kaur has never failed to astound fans with her beauty.

Kaur shot to fame as a child actor. However, she ventured into the showbiz as a dance reality show participant. She was in the show Dance India Dance. And it’s been then that the stunner never had to look back in her career. She went on to shine with her skills, given her amazing acting chops in television shows and in movies too.

However, what has kept her fans always astounded is how spectacular of a dancer she’s been. Of late, she has been constantly sharing videos of her Kathak rehearsals with her Guru, and every video outshines given Kaur’s amazing dance skills. As of now, she has shared a tempting hot dance reel video on her social media handle, and we are loving it all the way.

In the video, we can see Kaur vibing to the popular trendy reel song “calm down”. She can be seen all stunning wearing a sleeveless white crop top that she teamed with low-waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with minimal makeup and sleek hair, rounding it off with a suncap. Showing off her sassy moves to the song, Avneet Kaur left her fans amused once and for all!

