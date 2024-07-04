Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Fame Garvita Sadhwani And Sayli Salunkhe Flaunt Adorable Bond In Quirky Instagram Photo

Garvita Sadhwani and Sayli Salunkhe are known for their roles in the popular TV show “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si,” and they are stunning and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Besides acting skills, Garvita and Sayli always share their adorable bond and moments on their Instagram. Recently, Sayli delighted their fans with a quirky and heartwarming Instagram photo showcasing her bond with Garvita. Here’s a closer look at their endearing post:

Garvita Sadhwani And Sayli Salunkhe’s Together Moment Photo-

Taking to an Instagram post, Sayli Salunkhe shared a picture of herself with Garvita Sadhwani. In the photo, Sayli Salunkhe’s fan asks her about this bond with Garvita Sadhwani and wrote, “Your Bond with Garvita???? Please reply dii your reply made my day…” By sharing this question, Sayli shared a candid picture of herself as she appeared in a casual look in a black T-shirt, and curly open tresses completes her look.

On the other hand, Garvita Sadhwani looks beautiful in a white western fit. She styles her look in a middle-partition straight hairstyle and makeup look with pink lips. The picture features Garvita and Sayli holding roasted corn in their teeth, showing their quirky moment. Sayli also wrote a note, saying, “It took me 25 mins to think what to write. Actually I guess I don’t want to. Bcoz I cannot put it in words the love we share, the bond we are creating. First day we met didn’t even talk to each other and now see can’t spend even a single day without each other, Oh love you baby” with a red heart and hand heart.

By resharing the post, Garvita Sadhwani wrote, “Maaaji LOUVEE, Too precious to spill.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.