Drama Alert! Mohit Parmar’s Return As Abhir To Shake Things Up In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As the Armaan and Abhira’s lives take drastic turn in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions with their separation, fans can now gear up for a dramatic rollercoaster as Mohit Parmar is set to return to the show, reprising his role of Abhir, who is Abhira’s brother. With his return, Mohit will shake things up in the show, making the situation even worse.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohit shared a story of himself as he returned from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Wearing a gray shirt and black bottom, he looked cool in the selfie. Also, it will be interesting to see how Mohit, as Abhir, will react to Armaan and Abhira’s separation.

After the seven-year leap, Garvita Sadhwani, Saloni Sandhu, and Mohit Parmar exited the show. In the current storyline, they are said to be moved to a foreign country. However, with Mohit’s return, the story will take a new turn, and fans are expecting that Abhir might discover Pookie, and he will be the one to disclose the truth like he did with Ruhi.

On the other hand, there are no reports about Saloni Sandhu and Garvita Sadhwani’s return to the show; however, earlier during an interview, Garvita emphasized that she might return after some time.