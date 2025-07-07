Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira on a mission to find Abhira’s ex-husband; Armaan gets to know of it

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Anshuman’s (Rahul Sharma) wedding to happen along with Krish and Tanya. We wrote about Abhira developing a bond rooted in love with Maira. The two of them gelled well and Abhira got drawn towards the child, and Armaan was left watching this spectacle without anyone’s knowledge. However, Gitanjali was livid at this new bond between Abhira and Maira.

The upcoming episode will see more of Maira’s histrionics as she will get to know that Abhira was earlier married. She will want to find out about the person who left such a cute Abhira. She will get on a mission to find out the identity of Abhira’s ex-husband. She will playfully confide the same in Armaan (Rohit Purohit) who will be shocked to know what Maira is all set to do.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.