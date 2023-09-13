Television | Celebrities

Amit Behl, the versatile actor who plays the role of Kuldeep Malhotra in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si talks about the show and his role. Read his thoughts here.

Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus gives versatile actor Amit Behl the great chance and opportunity to play a strong character. As we know, Amit Behl plays the role of the business tycoon, Kuldeep Malhotra in the Director’s Kut show.

Talking about how systematic Rajan Shahi is in his realistic depiction of drama and romance, Amit Behl states, “Drama and romance are very important for any television show to work and I think the entire creative team, the writing team and Rajan Shahi ji, know how to blend these things perfectly into a daily soap opera format keeping the sensibilities, both on the traditional and modern approach, to suit all age groups. Romance here is not just the love between Kunal and Vandana, it’s the romance of the show, the music, lyrics, premises, and romance with Mumbai city, which is a very important character in this show. The drama unfolds with every character and their lives and each of them is beautifully intertwined. The show is the perfect protein shake for all emotions.”

Talking about the auspicious way in which Rajanji started this show, Amit avers, “The show’s shoot was started after a Pooja and Havan. We usually say our workplace is like a temple, and it really feels so on the sets of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.”

“After the pooja happened on both the Karmarkar set and the Malhotra set, it was a divine feeling when we visited many holy shrines, including the Siddhi Vinayak temple. We actors also went to witness the aarti at Mumba Devi temple,” he adds.

Lastly, ask him If he had to sum up the show in a hashtag, what would it be? “I would call it #loveinmusic.”

Best of luck, Amit!!