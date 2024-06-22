Bigg Boss Fame Isha Malviya Poses With Disha Patani In Western Fit, Calls Her ‘Doll’

Isha Malviya is known for her role in the hit TV series Udaariyaan and participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. Aside from that, she generates excitement with her regular Instagram updates. This time, Isha posted a stunning snapshot of herself with a Bollywood diva, Disha Patani, in a western fit for an event, which leaves her fans in awe!

Isha Malviya’s Post With Disha Patani-

Sharing a captivating photoshoot on Instagram, Isha Malviya stuns in a western look for the event. Her gold strapless outfit, featuring a plunging neckline and one-shoulder drop pleats sleeves, beautifully accentuates her shoulders. The bodycon design of the gown enhances her curvy physique, making her look absolutely stunning. Check out the photos to be captivated by her glam look.

Isha styles her hair in a mid-partition open soft waves hairstyle, creating alluring visuals. With peach eye makeup, dewy cheeks, and glossy peach lips, she adds an extra dose of sophistication that makes her look as gorgeous as ever. Isha opts for accessories for diamond and studded rings and sheer gold sequin embellished gloves to let her outfit grab the spotlight, making us awestruck with her charm. In the stylish silhouette, Isha unleashed her inner charm and poses with stunning expressions as she steals attention with her edgy and classy look.

Isha Malviya Poses With Disha Patani At The Mumbai Event-

At the Mumbai event, Isha Malviya and Disha Patani strike a pose together. Isha opts for a black strapless tube-style, plunge neckline, creating a glam look to her outfit. Her body-hugging silhouette with attached knee-length train gives a striking appearance to her look. Disha complements her with a sleek middle-partition wavy hairstyle and accessories with a bracelet, rings, and black heels. Isha posts a picture on her Instagram story, affectionately calling Disha Patani a doll with a heart eyes emoji.

