Bigg Boss Fame Manisha Rani And Tina Datta Turns ‘Malika-E-Husn’ In Traditional Looks

Bigg Boss has given us many memorable contestants who continue to capture our attention long after their time on the show. Two such personalities are Manisha Rani and Tina Datta. Recently, these stunning ladies turned heads with their exquisite traditional looks, earning the title ‘Malika-E-Husn’ (Queens of Beauty). Let’s dive into their traditional fashion statements and what makes their styles so captivating.

Manisha Rani And Tina Datta’s Traditional Outfit Appearance-

Manisha Rani In Ivory Lehenga Set

Manisha Rani chose a royal ivory lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and sequin work. The rich color and detailed work added a regal touch to her appearance. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse with delicate embellishments. The sheer dupatta, adorned with a floral border, was draped gracefully over her shoulder and head. Traditional jewelry, including a statement nose ring and ring bracelet, enhanced her royal appearance.

Tina Datta In Black Skirt Set

Tina Datta wowed everyone in an elegant black skirt set. The black velvet kurta was simple yet sophisticated, with delicate golden lace cut-work borders adding a touch of elegance. She paired it with a flared floor-length skirt and a dupatta with a cut-work border with intricate beadwork, perfectly complementing the saree. Tina’s choice of jewelry included golden and diamond studded jhumkas, a nose ring, and necklaces, keeping the look classy and refined. Her makeup kept gorgeous and pink creamy lips. She fashioned her bun hairstyle and black bindi, adding a touch of glamour to her traditional look.

Manisha Rani and Tina Datta have successfully proven their fashion prowess with these traditional looks. Whether Manisha’s regal red lehenga or Tina’s elegant ivory saree, both actresses have embraced traditional fashion gracefully and in style.