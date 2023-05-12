ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them are couple goals for real. Check out how they are melting hearts of their fans

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 May,2023 08:36:19
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for the longest time and well, we truly love and admire them for all the right reasons. The two of them have known each other nicely for a long time before eventually tying the knot and getting married. Ever since the time they got married, they have been giving their fans some serious love and romance goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. Their fans love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s they too always ensure that they keep the sentiments of their fans in check in order to give them a visual delight all the time.

Check out how Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are winning hearts with their cute romantic posts:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share cute, adorable and romantic photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handle, internet truly loves it for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, guess what folks? This time as well, both Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen having a lot of fun as they get lost in their own sweet company and well, we are absolutely in awe. Well, hey folks, do you all want to check out the cute moments? Here you go –

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's romantic diaries are 'couple goals' 806289

Well, absolutely amazing right? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

