Embrace Your Ethnic Grace With Rashami Desai And Tina Datta’s Eid Look In Traditional Outfits

Rashami Desai and Tina Datta are known for their acting skills and stunning fashion choices in the industry. The actresses recently delighted fans with their stunning Eid looks, showcasing traditional outfits that radiated ethnic grace and elegance. Both actresses are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and their Eid ensembles were no exception. Check out their looks below-

Rashami Desai And Tina Datta’s Ethnic Outfit Photos-

Rashami Desai In Yellow Lehenga

Taking to her Instagram post, Rashami Desai has opted for a beautiful yellow lehenga set for Eid. The set features a sweetheart neckline, full sleeves with a golden embroidery blouse, a high-waisted flared floor-length skirt, and a yellow dupatta with a gold border. To complement her ethnic look, she wears traditional jewelry like a silver and green stone embellishment necklace, earrings, and rings and opts for middle-parted half-tied wavy open tresses.

Tina Datta In Black Gharara Set

For Eid, Tina has opted for a black U-neckline, full sleeves, bust fitted flared with silver cut-work lace embellished short kurta, flared floor-length skirt, and a matching dupatta. She finishes off his look with a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle with a low bun hairstyle and opted for minimal makeup with light pink glossy lips. To complement her look, she opts for a long gold necklace, earrings, a nose ring, and a black bindi.

Rashami Desai and Tina Datta’s Eid look to inspire their followers to embrace divine fashion, celebrating the diversity and beauty of traditional attire during this special occasion.