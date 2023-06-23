ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta's mesmerizing Nepal diaries

Munmun Dutta has always entertained one and all with her presence and we love it. Right now, the actress is seen having a blast at Nepal. Let's check out what all she's upto at present and what's the way forward for her as a professional

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 08:48:27
From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta's mesmerizing Nepal diaries

Munmun Dutta is one of the most adorable and loved divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Munmun has been a part of the Hindi TV fraternity and well, we certainly love all her achievements and accolades. For the longest time, she has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show and well, that’s exactly why, she’s certainly managed to get a lot of love and success from her fans. Anything and everything that Munmun does from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and well, that’s what we genuinely and admire and the most about her.

Check out this latest post shared by Munmun Dutta on her Instagram that will impress you:

Whenever Munmun aka our very own Babita ji shares gorgeous and scintillating photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, netizens totally melt in awe and can’t keep calm for real. Given her busy and hectic schedule, it is not daily that Munmun Dutta shares photos and videos. But when she does, she always ensures that she gets the love and attention of one and all. This time, Munmun Dutta is seen having a blast in her own sweet company in Nepal. From the auspicious Pashupati Nath temple to the Boudhanath Stupa, we have seen her explore all of it and how. Want to check out ladies and gentlemen? Here you go –

From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta's mesmerizing Nepal diaries 818793

From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta's mesmerizing Nepal diaries 818794

From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta's mesmerizing Nepal diaries 818795

From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta's mesmerizing Nepal diaries 818796

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? A visual treat to the eyes, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s ‘moment of happiness’ with her dear friend
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s ‘moment of happiness’ with her dear friend
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta raises heat with unlimited swag, check out
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta raises heat with unlimited swag, check out
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s baby love is too cute
TMKOC: Munmun Dutta’s baby love is too cute
TMKOC: Learn special affordable makeup styles from Munmun Dutta
TMKOC: Learn special affordable makeup styles from Munmun Dutta
Fit Babe: Munmun Dutta flaunts her growing quads
Fit Babe: Munmun Dutta flaunts her growing quads
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos
Munmun Dutta explores enchanting paradise of Kashmir, see photos
Latest Stories
Nikki Tamboli is all set to shoot, see viral ‘inside vanity’ click
Nikki Tamboli is all set to shoot, see viral ‘inside vanity’ click
Avneet Kaur’s adorable barbie look is winning hearts
Avneet Kaur’s adorable barbie look is winning hearts
Sun Sajni: Anushka Sen’s special shoutout for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Sun Sajni: Anushka Sen’s special shoutout for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar
TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar
Jo Meri Zulfon Se Khele Re: Akshara Singh reveals her secret desire
Jo Meri Zulfon Se Khele Re: Akshara Singh reveals her secret desire
Read Latest News