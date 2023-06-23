From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta's mesmerizing Nepal diaries

Munmun Dutta is one of the most adorable and loved divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Munmun has been a part of the Hindi TV fraternity and well, we certainly love all her achievements and accolades. For the longest time, she has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show and well, that’s exactly why, she’s certainly managed to get a lot of love and success from her fans. Anything and everything that Munmun does from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and well, that’s what we genuinely and admire and the most about her.

Check out this latest post shared by Munmun Dutta on her Instagram that will impress you:

Whenever Munmun aka our very own Babita ji shares gorgeous and scintillating photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, netizens totally melt in awe and can’t keep calm for real. Given her busy and hectic schedule, it is not daily that Munmun Dutta shares photos and videos. But when she does, she always ensures that she gets the love and attention of one and all. This time, Munmun Dutta is seen having a blast in her own sweet company in Nepal. From the auspicious Pashupati Nath temple to the Boudhanath Stupa, we have seen her explore all of it and how. Want to check out ladies and gentlemen? Here you go –

