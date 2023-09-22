Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favorite festivals: Chinmayee Salvi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that radiates joy and devotion, is celebrated with great fervor across India. For Chinmayee Salvi, who brilliantly portrays the character of Sakhi Wagle in Sony SAB’s beloved show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya,’ this festival holds a special place in her heart. She not only extends warm wishes for the occasion but also shares a heartwarming tradition that embodies the spirit of friendship and eco-consciousness.

Chinmayee expresses, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favorite festivals. I look forward to it every year. My cousins and I have this ritual where every year, we get together to make our own eco-friendly Ganesha idol using clay. It’s such a fun bonding ritual, and the sense of accomplishment is always priceless. For me, it is not just about traditions but also about forging connections and celebrating the spirit of friendship, much like the close-knit community we see in Wagle Ki Duniya.”

Chinmayee’s eco-conscious celebration aligns with the growing global awareness of the importance of sustainable practices. Using clay to create Ganesha idols is a wonderful way to reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional plaster-of-paris idols, which can harm water bodies when immersed.

May this festival bring joy, love, and prosperity into all our lives, and may Lord Ganesha bless us with the wisdom to cherish our traditions while also caring for the world we live in. Ganpati Bappa Morya!