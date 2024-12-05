Wagle Ki Duniya Upcoming Twist: Sakhi on a mission to find the kidnapper; Jhanak’s family in severe stress

Sony SAB’s television show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey produced by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions continues to enthrall viewers of all ages with its inspiring content and thought-provoking narratives. As we saw, Harshad has been under severe stress after losing his share and an attempt to make a profit. He was also worried as a stranger has been given tips that others emulate to get success. Harshad got upset when he knew that it was his daughter Gungun sending messages to everyone from another phone.

The upcoming episode will see Sakhi (Chinmayee Salvee) getting embroiled in the kidnap of Jhanak, who is Anmol Bindra’s daughter. We will see Harshad also viewing the pictures sent by Gungun and realizing that the girl in the picture behind Sakhi has been missing for 15 days. Sakhi will try to enlarge the picture to find out who is with the girl. There will be huge tension at Bindra’s house as the kidnapper will call and demand money. The family who will want their daughter back will agree to pay any amount of ransom money.

What will happen now?

