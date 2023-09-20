GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success: Sheehan Kapahi

Ganesh Chaturthi, the beloved Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is a time of immense joy and devotion for millions across the world. It’s a festival that transcends boundaries, bringing people together in a spirit of unity, positivity, and enthusiasm. The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has a unique charm that resonates deeply with people. It signifies new beginnings, the removal of obstacles, and the pursuit of success with unwavering determination. A

Sheehan Kapahi, who is winning hearts as Atharva in Sony SAB’s show Wagle Ki Duniya has taken his commitment to the next level by incorporating the essence of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival into the show’s storyline. Talking exclusively to IWMBuzz.com, the actor said, “Ganesh Chaturthi embodies the spirit of embracing new beginnings with enthusiasm and positivity. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with the ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ cast was a heartwarming experience as we welcomed Lord Ganesha into our show’s storyline. The unity and camaraderie among the cast and crew mirrored the festival’s essence. I feel Bappa’s blessing is a very important key to achieving new heights and success, and this year, I look forward to seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for our journey ahead with my on-screen family.”

The inclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi in the show’s narrative not only adds a cultural and spiritual dimension to the storyline but also showcases the show’s commitment to bringing joy and meaningful content to its viewers.