‘Bachche man ke sacche’!! This rule holds good in Hindi television quite a lot. And it is kids who make a television set more lively and a fun place to work in!! Hindi television shows very often work on long-standing tracks that involve the presence of kids. History beckons that Hindi TV shows have identified and groomed many talented young kids who have found long-lasting careers in the field of acting.

Today’s well-groomed actors like Ulka Gupta, Avneet Kaur, Bhavesh Balchandani, Siddharth Nigam, Faisal Khan and many more were once-upon-a-time child artists who excelled in Hindi TV shows.

Applauding the strength and calibre of the child artists that Hindi television industry has unearthed, IWMBuzz.com gives you a list of child actors who are doing extremely well for themselves as performers. From emoting to comedy to even dramatizing, the kids are experts at such a tender age. It is engaging to see them in action. They add a fresh new flavour to the shows with their effervescent presence.

So here we go with the list!!

Aarohi M Kumawat in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2:

The cute and bubbly little kid Aarohi played the role of Pihu in Sony TV’s Bade Achhhe Lagte Hain 2. The show had a new flavour when it was shown that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) had a baby girl Pihu. The story revolved around Pihu for the longest possible time after which the generation leap took place in the show. Aarohi who did a splendid job in the role was earlier seen in Barrister Babu. Aarohi is a bundle of talent with great potential for the future.

Ananya Gambhir in Kundali Bhagya:

Young talent Ananya Gambhir is a social media influence at this tender age. Along with her uncle Sahir Gambhir who is an Instagram star, Ananya engages in putting up dance reels and in ramp walks too. Ananya came into the limelight as Kavya, the daughter of Karan Luthra (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. As we know, Shakti Arora later replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead. Ananya is a bright star who will always shine as an actor.

Aria Sakaria in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Cutie Aria Sakaria is the perfect doll on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the popular Star Plus show. The five-year old who was earlier seen in shows like Nima Denzongpa, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, now plays the daughter of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) in the above-said show. As Savi, Aria has added a huge impact on the show’s new track. She too has a long way to go as a performer!!

Asmi Deo in Anupamaa:

Pretty and the ever-smiling Asmi Deo is part of the numero-uno show, Anupamaa on Star Plus. She was earlier part of Bhagya Laxmi and Nima Dezongpa. Now Asmi charms in the role of Choti Anu, that is the daughter of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Anu has been giving a remarkable performance in the show. There have been tracks particularly written around her, and she has excelled in them.

Azinkya Mishra in Katha Ankahee:

Azinkya Mishra has been part of many television shows like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Ishq Subhan Allah, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal. He has also been part of the film Rashtra Kavach Om. Today, he is the life of the show Kathaa Ankahee on Sony TV. Rightly said, as the whole plot of the show has been featured around him. As Aarav who was battling cancer bravely, to the present bubbly and high-spirited persona that he has become after surviving the disease Azinkya Mishra is doing a spectacular job in the show. His bond with actress Aditi Sharma aka Kathaa is so beautiful to watch.

Hera Mishra in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Earlier seen in TV show Parineeti and the ZEE5 series Duranga, Hera Mishra is yet another fabulous performer. She is presently winning the hearts of audiences as the bubbly little Ruhi in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her onscreen chemistry with Harshad Chopda in the show, is a talk of the town. She has a great potential and can achieve quite a lot with her sincere effort.

Kiara Sadh in Pandya Store:

This little kid was a true find in the recent Star Bharat show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Now, she is part of the cast of Star Plus’ Pandya Store where she plays the role of Chutki aka Natasha, who is the daughter of Dev (Akshay Kharodia) and Rishita (Simran Budharup). Kiara is not only good-looking but also holds a high degree of calibre as a performer. This is only the start for this bundle of talent!!

Reeza Choudhary in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan:

This explosive little dynamite is engaging audiences with her power-packed performance in the Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Reeza earlier featured in shows Hamariwali Good News, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Presently playing Gungun in the above-mentioned Zee TV show, Reeza shares a great chemistry with both the leads Neeharika Roy (Radha) and Shabir Ahluwalia(Mohan). She has a lot to do in the show, with her character being the catalyst always to bring Radha and Mohan together.

Sheehan Kapahi in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey:

Comedy is something that comes spontaneously, and the perfect example of this is the child actor Sheehan Kapahi who is part of the Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. Playing the role of Atharva Wagle, Shaheen induces a spark into the show. He is a capable actor and is learning the finer nuances of acting at this very young age.

Shreyansh Kaurav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Shreyansh is the latest find on Hindi TV. Rightly picked for the role of Abeer in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai, Shreyansh is doing a wonderful job. His onscreen chemistry with actors Pranali Rathod (Akshara), Jay Soni (Abhinav) and Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu) are simply magical. His smile, and radiant charm have already offered the long-running show a new flavour. The addition of the kids in the track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has indeed propelled the show to newer heights.

Tanmay Rishi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

We have already written about Aria Sakaria doing wonders in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is not alone in weaving this new wave of magic in the show. She is joined by Tanmay Rishi who plays the role of Vinayak. Tanmay and Aria’s tracks are again a sparkling addition to the show. Tanmay was earlier seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Vidhaan Sharma in Pandya Store:

As a performer, Vidhaan Sharma has bagged oodles of experience at this tender age. He has been part of some great projects on TV, in web and also in films. He has been part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Qurbaan Hua. The film Sooryavanshi and the web projects Nanavati V/s State, Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala are a few of his other projects. He is a talent to watch out for!!

Well, these are the child actors who are presently enthralling the audiences on a daily basis on TV. However, we have a huge set of child actors who are equally talented and brilliant performers. We are naming a few of them who have in recent times been a revelation in TV. Kevina Tak (Choti Sarrdaarni), Aura Bhatnagar (Barrister Babu), Vaishnavi Prajapati (Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Barrister Babu 2), Swarna Pandey and Krish Chugh (Yeh Hai Chahatein, Raanav Sharma and Ronak Vaswani (Pandya Store), Keva Shefali (Imlie), Aditi Jaltare and Krish Chauhan (Punyashlok Ahilyabai), Ayudh Bhanushali Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar), Nirnay Samadhiya (Paramavatar Shri Krishna).

Wow!! Three cheers to these awesome young talents who capably juggle their playtime, studies as well as work.

Way to go, kids!! You rule on Hindi TV…