The Bong beauty Rupali Ganguly has always been the muse with her traditional fashion showcases. Time and again, the diva has given us goals with her conventional wears, and this time, she has dropped in nothing but amazement with her saree look on social media. She shared a couple of pictures from the exclusive photoshoot.

In the pictures, we can see Rupali Ganguly looking absolutely resplendent wearing a sheer pink striped saree. The six yards featured beautiful floral embellishments. The actress teamed it with matching pink blouse. For makeup, she completed the look with soft beautiful eyes, nude pink lips and gorgeous smile.

Her hair looked stunning as she left her tresses all wavy on her shoulders, posing with a beautiful smile for the pictures. Here take a look-

Further Details About The Photoshoot, as shared by Rupali Ganguly:

Look Director : @rajitkumra

Stylist : @nehaadhvikmahajan

Saree By : @neerusindia

Jewellery By : @tikamdasmotiramjewellers

Make Up : @jayprakashpal20

#lokmatdigitalcreatorawards #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly shot to fame with her work in the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The actress earning her own fanbase portraying the role of Monisha in the show, decided to stay away from the screens and give her time to her family. However, her comeback astounded the entire country, with the show Anupamaa, which is currently topping the trp charts.

Earlier talking about her comeback, Rupali said, “I was a housewife for 7 years and was at home. So there was self-doubt when I joined the show. Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why has she put on so much weight, how will look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after 7 years gap, there were so many self-doubts. And when Anupamaa receives so much love from all over the world, that gives me so much confidence. It makes me think about the positive things like yes I’ve good things and that’s why people are loving me. I think self-love, self-worth, and self-validation is very important for every woman. There should be no place for self-doubt.” As quoted by Bollywood Life.