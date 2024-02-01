Hina Khan’s Valuable Advice To Fans For Good Health

Hina Khan is one of the fittest actresses in the town, and her curvy figure is proof. The diva is often seen working in the gym. From aerial exercises to yoga and Pilates, she does it all to keep her fit all the time. Her high energy wherever she goes is all proof of her good health. Not only that, but she also follows daily rituals and diets to keep herself in shape and in good health. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram story and dropped a few images with a valuable message to her fans.

Hina Khan’s Valuable Advice

At first, Hina dropped an image of a glass of green juice and wrote, “Morning Ritual.” With the dark green texture, it seems this juice is made of bitter gourd or leafy green. Well, whatever it is, but this looks healthy. In the other story, she dropped a glimpse of herself working out in the gym with a note to her fans. ” Making a habit of holding your breath can cause your blood pressure to rise, possibly resulting in dizziness, nausea or even aheart attack. Deep breaths can lower your blood pressure, enhance relaxation, keeps you calm, helps you engage all muscles.. it also gives you the ability to lift more,” she wrote.

In the next photo, she shared about weight training and breathing, “On a lighter note, My trainer says Jhukenge nahi. He’s a big Pushpa fan.. South Indian hai Mr Shetty weight training is not just about good form.. deep breathing and breathing right is equally important.”

