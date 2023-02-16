Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captured the audience with its dramatic twists and turns. In the show, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are the main protagonists. Audiences have applauded and loved the show. The character Sai is consistently one of the most loved characters of India, with the show having some of the most active and invested fans. With its gripping and engaging plot, Ghum Hain Kiskey Pyaar Meiin kept viewers glued to their TV screens.

It has been over two successful years for Star Plus’ Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. An event was held on the sets of the show to celebrate and mark the completion of over two years of the show by the cast, crew, producers and directors. All participants were rewarded for being a part of this enthralling journey, whether they were spot boys, lightmen, camera crew or lead actors, producers, or directors.

The actor who plays DCP Virat, Neil Bhatt, shared his experiences about his journey: “I am thankful for being a part of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for the last two years. The show would not have been possible without the help of everyone who has worked on it. Whenever good people come together, the result is also worthwhile. Being a part of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a rollercoaster ride. My contract was signed on 17th March 2020, right before Covid, and the lockdown was announced on 19th March. In my mind, I was skeptical about whether it would ever happen, but deep down I knew something miraculous would occur. Ultimately, in July, the contract was re-signed and the show began. Despite the long waiting period, it was worth it. It has been an honor to be part of this journey, and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.”

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 pm from Monday to Sunday.