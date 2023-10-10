I believe that one should set expectations to zero for good mental health: Megha Sharma

Actress Megha Sharma, who is seen in the Star Plus show Pandya Store, says that being part of showbiz can be stressful at times due to the continuous criticism. She adds that people’s comments can be very hurtful at times, and this adds to the anxiety. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day today on 10 October, Megha talks about giving priority to good mental health.

Says Megha, “We entertainers are constantly in the spotlight, both on and off-screen. Everything is out there for everyone to see. People often comment on our work, saying things like, “This isn’t good,” or “That’s not how it should be done.” Instead of understanding that we’re just doing our job, they target us. Even if they’re not in a position to judge us, they do. So, entertainers become a target in the entertainment industry because everything about us is open, and our personal lives are not really personal. These things can lead to anxiety, depression, and immense work-related stress.”

She adds, “People in the entertainment industry often have their stress and depression highlighted more. I feel that things are not hidden, and people are keenly interested in what we do when we’re off-camera. However, I believe that people in other sectors, such as those in business, private jobs, or government sectors, also experience depression and stress at other levels. Each working sector may not receive the same level of attention because not everyone is as interested in their personal lives. In the entertainment industry, our personal lives tend to attract more attention, which is why depression and stress seem more prominent. In reality, I think everyone goes through depression and stress.”

Ask her what she understands about mental health, and she says, “Mental health, to me, is a state of inner tranquillity where even during sleep, your mind remains unburdened by racing thoughts. When you’re awake and engaged in conversation with someone, you are fully present in that moment. Contrarily, when your mental health is disrupted, you may be conversing with someone, but your mind is elsewhere. Therefore, mental health is finding peace and focus in the present moment, with your attention directed solely towards your current objectives.”

People need to be aware of their mental health, says the actress. “I believe people do take care of their physical health more than their mental health. They go to the gym, work on building their bodies, and focus on weight loss. However, in this, they often overlook their mental well-being. They may not realise the extent of stress that can head up in their minds when they face challenges such as work-related stress or struggles in achieving their weight-related goals. We tend to emphasise on our outer appearance so much that we unintentionally harm our inner selves. This lack of balance occurs because we start to follow materialistic trends, which can undoubtedly disrupt our mental health,” she says.

She adds, “Honestly, for me, I don’t know if this is everyone’s perspective, but I believe that for good mental health, one should set their expectations to zero, whether it’s related to oneself or others. Our mental health tends to deteriorate when we hold expectations, be it from ourselves or from others. I think when our expectations are non-existent when we only focus on loving ourselves, everyone’s mental health will be better off.”