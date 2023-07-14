I could not play Virat Chavan in Season 1, but I am glad that things fell into place in Season 2: Shakti Arora on his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora is back again to entertain his audiences!! After choosing an extremely tough task to replace Dheeraj Dhoopar and bring about his own originality in the character of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s successful show Kundali Bhagya, he is now shouldering the responsibility of taking the legacy ahead of Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, after it took the generation leap. He plays the news lead in the show, and is cast opposite two pretty girls Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh.

In a candid and exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shakti Arora talks at length about his new character, his job at hand now, and his personal life.

Excerpts:

What are the factors that drew you towards choosing the role of Ishaan Bhosle?

Ishaan has a lot of layers. He has a different equation with his mother and father. He loves one girl but gets married to another girl. There is a dilemma, uncomfortable equations. There is a past too with his mother which he is not comfortable with. He disrespects his father for some reason. So he walks with a lot of baggage. And this is what drew me towards the role.

You are growing younger onscreen. You were seen playing a father to a girl in Kundali Bhagya. Now, we will get to see the whole process of your character falling in love and getting married. So how does it feel?

(Laughs) It feels great. Yes, in my earlier show, I had three kids. Now, I have none. So I am happy. It is good to play romantic roles. I enjoy doing that. You get to work on a lot of nuances too.

It is commendable that you look perfect for these young roles. So hats off!!

Thank you very much! Very kind of you to say that. Actually, it is not easy. I grow up every day, but still, I am doing younger roles. In my head, I have never grown up. So that is the reason why I look that part too. I have seen all the Khans, romancing at the age of 50s. So aisa dekha jaaye toh, main ab bhi baccha hoon!! So I think I can romance for another 10-15 years on screen!! It is a blessing, I would say!!

What do you look forward to in this role?

This is the second season of Ghum Hai. So it is my baby. I will give it all my love, care and attention. Not only to me, but I will give suggestions to others too if they need them. In the same way, I will also accept suggestions. The whole intention is to make the project look better and entertain audiences.

You are taking the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin legacy ahead. But there is no comparison whatsoever, so does it simplify things for you do you feel pressurized?

See, one benefit I have is that I do not carry the baggage of the previous actors or cast. I am not from the main family. The girl has the baggage. This is a good thing for my character. Secondly, for all of us, this is baggage as it is one of the top shows. The only way to go is to go up.

This is a new production house for you. So how is it working with Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment?

Actually, I have worked with Rajeshji (Rajesh Ram Singh) before in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. He was the Director of the show then. We shared a good rapport even then. It is nice to work with him again.

We hear that you were earlier shortlisted to play Virat Chavan. So take us through that.

Yes, that’s true. I was selected for Virat Chavan, but things did not materialize. I am glad that things worked out in this season. I could not join the cast in Season 1, so I am into it in Season 2 (smiles).

How is your fans’ reaction?

They were really surprised that I immediately picked up my next. Usually, it is a year’s break or so. They are happy with me getting back. I am excited and so are they.

How is it to be the far more experience actor on set when compared to the girls?

New actors bring in new energy. Both the girls are hard-working, sweet and grounded. Thankfully, they do not have hit shows yet, so they do not have air in them. We are able to have good scenes.

A new show on the top channel only means that you will have to keep your instincts of testing the waters on the OTT platform waiting. Does it feel good?

I have auditioned for OTTs a lot. However, I did not enjoy the roles that were on offer. It is meaningless to take it up. Be the king that you are in one place, and never get reduced to being a mouse at another place. I want to take up OTT. But I want to do it only if it takes me one level higher. But never say never, I do not know about the future. In this matter, I will go the Salman Khan way, where he has not kissed on screen, not done any bad work. He is clean with a good image.

Tell us about your personal life. You have always kept it away from the media.

Yes, I am here to work and not talk about my personal life. I am otherwise vocal about it on my social media. I have put pictures of Neha, my parents etc. Neha and I are not party people at all. Yes, we are talkative, but only around the right people. We are of the reserved type, you can say.

What is the response level at home to you bagging Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

My parents are happy that I got the role. They are happy that I immediately took up a new role (laughs) and am not sitting idle. Even Neha is happy. I am in a happy space when I am working. I am at peace.

We have not seen Neha for a while on screen. So is it a deliberate decision?

She wants to work. But she too faces the same problem that I face. She is not happy with what she is getting.