I would love to experience something like reincarnation in real life: Karam Rajpal

Karam Rajpal, who has been seen in shows Naamkarann, Qayamat Ki Raat, Mere Angne Mein, Musakaan, Manmohini, is all set to play the lead in Colors TV’s upcoming show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. The upcoming romance thriller is an extraordinary Real love story of reincarnation in which the barriers of age, time, and societal norms are put to the ultimate test. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com about his new show and reincarnation stories.

What made you say yes to the project?

The unique story of the project drew me to the concept of reincarnation, two people in love separated, and reuniting across generations was something I found intriguing.

What is the USP of the show?

The show’s unique selling point is its story, specifically the reincarnation and love theme. It’s not a common genre on television, and that aspect alone made me keen to be a part of it.

How did you prepare yourself for the character?

I delved into a book provided by the makers, titled “The Number Rain,” to immerse myself in the character and storyline.

How is your equation with your co-stars on the show?

My co-stars are fantastic. Whether working with familiar faces or new ones, everyone has been professional. During off-time on set, we bond by playing cricket and enjoying each other’s company.

Reflecting on your journey in the industry, how do you feel?

I feel happy and blessed. God has been kind, and with the support of my parents and the unity of my family, I’m content with the way things have unfolded.

Any regrets in your journey?

No regrets. Every success and failure has shaped who I am today. Each lesson has been valuable, and I’m content with the path my life has taken.

What do you like about reincarnation stories?

I find reincarnation stories fascinating and would love to experience something similar in real life. While I acknowledge it’s not currently possible, I’m excited about the prospect and look forward to portraying it on screen.