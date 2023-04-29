Indian classical dance is my favourite: Kirti Nagpure

Kirti Nagpure talks about her hobby of dancing on International Dance Day

Dancing brings happiness to people’s lives. Dancers use it as a mantra to express their talent, while non-dancers use it to express their worries. Today marks International Dance Day, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute ITI, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

Popular actress Kirti Nagpure, who essays the role of Tulsi in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, revealed dancing to be her hobby. Talking to IWMBuzz.com, she mentioned, “Dance is not just a small part of my life, in fact, it completes me. Professionally I have learnt the dance form ‘Kathak’, which is why it plays a major role in my life. Whenever I dance, it gives me a sense of joy and power that no one takes away from me. Of all the dance forms, Indian classical is my favourite, and because it cannot be learned without sheer diligence, I have taken classes for it.”

She added, “I have also performed one of the toughest dance forms, Tandav, in my show- Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. However, due to my busy shoot schedule, I cannot follow through with my hobby. I plan to resume my classes and polish my craft to perform ‘Kathak’ at the national or international level someday.”

