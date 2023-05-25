ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s magical evenings, watch

Jasmin looked like a tropical dream in her sun-kissed avatar, as she heads to enjoy a magical evening in Maldives. As she hopped aboard the boat, her infectious energy and radiant smile set the tone for an unforgettable journey.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 10:46:48
Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s magical evenings, watch

Jasmin looked like a tropical dream in her sun-kissed avatar. As she hopped aboard the boat, her infectious energy and radiant smile set the tone for an unforgettable journey. Surrounded by the breath-taking beauty of the Maldives, Jasmin can be seen all lost in the magic of Maldives.

While that, she embraced a classy midi dress hued in orange, going perfectly with the picturesque ambience. Check the pictures below

Jasmin Bhasin takes a boat ride in Maldives

Dressed in a flared orange midi dress, she looked nothing short of a tropical goddess, radiating sunshine wherever she went. The vibrant hue of her attire perfectly complemented the picturesque backdrop, making her blend seamlessly with the paradise-like surroundings. With the wind gently tousling her hair and a mischievous smile on her face, Jasmin proved that she was the epitome of wanderlust and fun. Her boat ride adventure was a captivating chapter in her book of magical moments, leaving us all yearning to join her on the next thrilling escapade.

Work Front

She gained widespread recognition for her roles in various television shows, including “Tashan-e-Ishq” and “Dil Se Dil Tak.” Her portrayal of Twinkle in “Tashan-e-Ishq” and Teni in “Dil Se Dil Tak” showcased her versatility as an actress. Jasmin effortlessly brought her characters to life, winning hearts with her impeccable acting prowess and ability to portray a range of emotions with finesse.

Jasmin Bhasin further charmed the audience with her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss 14.” Her dynamic personality and strong presence in the house earned her a loyal fan base and made her a popular contestant on the show.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Jasmin Bashin and Aly Goni Vs Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan: Which Duo Do You Want To See On The Big Screen? Vote Now
Jasmin Bashin and Aly Goni Vs Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan: Which Duo Do You Want To See On The Big Screen? Vote Now
Latest Stories
“Dear Nits…”, Nakuul Mehta drops heart-wrenching post for late Nitesh Pandey
“Dear Nits…”, Nakuul Mehta drops heart-wrenching post for late Nitesh Pandey
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba
So Stunning: Ashi Singh decks up embellished lehenga choli, dances to Dilruba
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti glams up in backless midi dress
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
“I gave a second chance to cupid”, Munmun Dutta is in love again
Read Latest News