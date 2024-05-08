Peek Inside Avneet Kaur and Jasmin’s Glam ‘Carfie’ Moments, Chilling in Style!

Avneet Kaur and Jasmin Bhasin are two of the most attractive and exquisite Hindi TV entertainment industry divas. Avneet and Jasmin began their careers at a young age, and their hard work has undoubtedly given them amazing rewards in the phrase’s true meaning. This time, the divas shared stunning ‘Carfie’ pictures on their Instagram story. Check out their appearance.

Avneet Kaur and Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Carfie’ Moments Appearance-

Avneet Kaur

The lovely diva looked glamorous in a red outfit with a strapless neckline highlighting her jaw-dropping bustline, collarbones, and shoulders. The strapless neckline gives her a glam touch, while the accents offer a unique touch. The actress rounded off her look with side-parted puffed wavy open tresses, complimented her outfit with light brown eyes and red glossy lips, and adorned her outfit with a silver heart-shaped necklace. She shared a selfie picture on her Instagram story and captioned it with a red heart.

Jasmin Bhasin

The beautiful actress flaunts her summer-inspired look in a stunning green multi-colored floral printed leaf neckline puffed sleeves outfit. She rounds off her outfit with middle-parted wavy open tresses and opts for glam makeup with brown matte eyeshadow, pink matte cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops. In the picture, the actress takes a selfie picture of herself in a car and showcases her dazzling avatar with gorgeous expressions.

In selfies, they looked absolutely stunning. They impressed their fans with his stunning looks. They have a wonderful attitude and simply dominate the industry with their remarkable talent and persona.

