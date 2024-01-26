It has been a ritual to watch the Republic Day parade together with family: Manasi Joshi Roy

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26th in India, is more than a date on the calendar; it is a symphony of freedom, a crescendo of democracy echoing through the nation’s soul. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, the talented actress Manasi Joshi Roy, renowned for portraying the character of Ambika in Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, shared her profound thoughts on Republic Day.

For Manasi, Republic Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a feeling that resonates deeply with the concept of patriotism, marking the commemoration of India’s Constitution coming into force. She said, “Republic Day is a feeling, this day vitalizes the concept of patriotism in every Indian as it celebrates the coming into force of its constitution. Every year, the Republic Day parade takes place in Delhi, which is also telecasted on television. And from the time I remember, it has been the day’s ritual to watch the parade together with family, and I have rarely missed watching it.”

As a proud citizen of India, Manasi emphasizes the importance of abiding by the Constitution. She mentioned, “I would like to say, please abide by the constitution as it helps in maintaining peace and prosperity in the country”

In conclusion, Manasi extends warm wishes to one and all on the occasion of Republic Day.

The actress shared, “Happy Republic Day to one and all.”