It is not just a holiday or a celebration but it is for us to remember our fundamental rights and duties towards our country: Tanisha Mehta on Republic Day

Republic Day in India is a momentous occasion celebrated on January 26th each year. The day is celebrated with patriotic fervor, featuring grand parades, cultural events, and the unfurling of the national flag. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.com, Tanisha Mehta, who portrays the character of Heer in Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, shared her thoughts on Republic Day.

Having moved to India, Tanisha has gained a profound understanding of the significance Republic Day holds in the hearts of its citizens. She said, “Since I have moved to India, I have understood the importance Republic Day holds in everyone’s life. It is not just a holiday or a celebration but it is for us to remember our fundamental rights and duties towards our country.”

Tanisha highlights two fundamental rights that she believes are crucial for the citizens of India – the right to freedom and the right to speech. She expresses a desire for everyone to fully embrace and exercise these rights, recognizing that not everyone seizes the opportunity and platform available to them. The actress mentioned, “The two most important fundamental rights that I wish everyone followed, are the right to freedom and the right to speak, as not everyone in this country utilizes the opportunity and platform when they get. I don’t think I can ever say this enough, but I am very proud to be a citizen of this country. Jai Hind.”