It’s A ‘Gummy’ Bond: Anupamaa Fame Actors Rupali Ganguly And Vaquar Shaikh Share Unique BTS

Anupamaa the Star Plus show which rules as the Number 1 show, across GECs is enjoying a great run!! The track that is based out in USA, has Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) find a great confidante, friend and employer in Yashdeep Dhillon, the role played by Vaquar Shaikh. Yash and Anupamaa’s scenes in the show touch all kinds of emotions. Their friendship has no boundaries, and this beautiful track has been ignited with exceptional performances coming from the actors. There is no doubt, whatsoever, that Rupali and Vaquar share a great rapport off the screen!! Depicting one such moment is the recent pick from social media, where Rupali and Vaquar are seen enjoying their private ‘bubble gum’ time!!

Vaquar clearly mentions that these are memories that they will treasure. He writes on social media,

imvaquarshaikh

Not just a picture… these are fun memories…#vaquarshaikh #actor #anupama #rupali #rupaliganguly #fun #funny #masti #mastitime #onlocation #friendship #friend #instagood #instadaily

Truly, this masti and fun-filled banter that Rupali and Vaquar share must be so engaging to see and observe!! Richly competent performers, both of them are well-crafted in their own way!! And their scenes together, tell us about their calibre.

To see them enjoying their shoot, and considering their work as pleasure, gives us a great feeling. Their friendship, both on and off the screen is precious and we truly savour these moments.

You can take a look at their BTS masti as they blow up their bubble gums. Child-like innocence, their friendship carries, isn’t it?

Check it out here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Too good!! Are you all loving this picture? We surely are!!