Jai Mata Di: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly starts new year on a spiritual note

Renowned actress Rupali Ganguly, celebrated for her iconic roles in television dramas such as ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and ‘Anupamaa,’ embraced the dawn of the New Year with a spiritually enriching visit to the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu.

Rupali Ganguly shared the photos on her Instagram

Capturing the essence of her pilgrimage, the 46-year-old actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, offering a glimpse into her reverent moments within the temple complex. Rupali donned a vibrant red salwar suit paired with a green jacket, complemented by traditional bangles and a bindi, creating a visually striking ensemble. And we can’t keep our eyes off her.

The caption accompanying the photos conveyed her heartfelt wishes: “JAI MATA DI. Wish you all a fabulous 2024.” Adding a touch of musical homage, she chose the tune of ‘Aigiri Nandini’ to accompany her post, further infusing a sense of spiritual resonance.

See photos below:

Currently gracing the small screen as the lead protagonist in the popular show ‘Anupamaa,’ Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal adds depth to the narrative adapted from the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee.’ Alongside her, the stellar cast includes Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the role of Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna, contributing to the show’s widespread appeal and success. As Rupali welcomes the New Year with a blend of spiritual reflection and artistic dedication, her visit to Vaishno Devi becomes a symbolic start to a promising 2024.