ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Kayfa Haluka sets new trend, see viral bold video

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a slayer and trendsetter in the true sense of the term and well, we love all of it for real. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at her and and well, you will simply be in awe of her. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 10:46:10
Jannat Zubair Rahmani's Kayfa Haluka sets new trend, see viral bold video

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most adorable and beautiful actresses and performing artistes in the Indian digital entertainment fraternity. The damsel has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, that’s exactly why, she’s grown brilliantly in the industry courtesy of her hard work and efforts. Right from a very young and tender age, Jannat has always focused on good quality work and that’s exactly why, she’s had the ability to predict things and become successful in the most amazing ways in the creative field. She’s a successful celebrity who loves to use her potential to good effect in order to create a connection with her loyal legion of fans. Well, that’s exactly what we understand by a true artiste, ain’t it?

Check out this latest social media post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani from her end:

As far as professional space is concerned, we are all aware of the fact that she had done a wonderful job in the project ‘Kulche Chole’. It was indeed a big hit and well, her fans and loyal admirers showered love on the project and on her like never before. Well, from one project to the other, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is moving swiftly and with perfection. Well, this time, she’s now grabbing all the limelight and attention for her latest music video ‘Kayfa Haluka’. The song has already started to trend on YouTube and well, right from the vibe and aesthetics of the song to the treatment and how she’s looking, the audience have loved all of it. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s droolworthy avatar will make you fall in love
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani releases teaser of upcoming music video, fans love it
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani releases teaser of upcoming music video, fans love it
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
Discover the captivating and majestic allure of Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Discover the captivating and majestic allure of Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Jannat Zubair Rahmani dazzles in black in first look of ‘Kayfa Haluka’, check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani dazzles in black in first look of ‘Kayfa Haluka’, check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani grooves to Badshah’s “Sab Ghazab”, internet feels the heat
Jannat Zubair Rahmani grooves to Badshah’s “Sab Ghazab”, internet feels the heat
Latest Stories
Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy
Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
Ashnoor Kaur’s adorable cycling love in Maldives
Read Latest News