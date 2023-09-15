Television | Celebrities

Raghav Thakur, the talented and versatile actor who gained fame by playing the character Krish in the Colors TV show Suhaagan, loves music to the core. He listens to soothing music whenever he has time. He follows a routine of hearing the best songs. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Raghav talks about his passion for music. Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

My go-to songs depend on the mood but I prefer rock songs which I enjoy a lot like Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai Satra Athra Saalon Main, and Daljit Song Panjtara.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Chand Tara song makes me very happy this song is full of manifestation.

What is your favourite song?

Kal Ho Na Ho.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

When I came to Mumbai and started working, many people were happy or started asking me about money and work but mummy was the one who was worried about me. So one song dedicated to my mother is Meri Maa Ke Barabr Koi Nahi

What is your favourite Hindi song?

My favourite Hindi song is Ban Ke Tera Jogi

Your Favourite Dance Song?

I prefer Govinda songs, they make me groove any time even when I’m not in the mood

What is your Morning song?

I am religious in nature, I prefer listening to Gayatri Mantra, Hanuman Chalisa, and Bhajan