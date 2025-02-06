Exclusive: Nazara show Dahej Daasi to take a leap; Raghav Thakur and Jahnavi Soni to play the leads

The Nazara show, Dahej Daasi produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat and Ravindra Gautam’s Do Dooni 4 Films will see a generation leap soon. As we know, the show has Rajat Verma, Jahnavi Soni and Sayantani Ghosh in lead roles. Now, the show will see the entry of a new male lead post the leap.

We at IWMBuzz.com give you a detailed exclusive report. Jhanvi Soni will be retained in the show. She will play the new generation lead, with a new character. Actor Raghav Thakur who is known for his lead roles in shows Nima Denzongpa, Suhaagan etc, has been roped in to play the new lead on the show.

As per a reliable source, “While Rajat Verma will be out of the show, Jahnavi Soni will be seen playing the new lead. Raghav Thakur will be the main man in the show. Sayantani Ghosh will be retained in the post-leap phase of the story.”

We buzzed Raghav but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producers and channel spokesperson but did not get through for a revert.

Dahej Daasi is about a girl named Chunari, trapped at an age-old social practice and ends up becoming a Dahej Dasi of a rich Rajawat Family. Everything seemed normal until Chunari became an orphan and her life took an unwanted and unexpected sad turn. The story talks about her sacrifices, bravery and upliftment.

